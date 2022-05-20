The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Federal election 2022: Australians head to the polls to decide Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
May 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison. Picture: AAP

After a long, rousing, increasingly fractious and somewhat uninspiring six-week campaign, polling day has arrived with Australia staring down the possibility of a hung parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.