The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: With just one sleep to go, here's how the parties weigh up on your priorities

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 20 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese. Pictures: James Croucher and Sitthixay Ditthavong

With just one sleep left until democracy sausage day, voters polled by ACM say they are ready for some respite from the spree of political performances and promises.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.