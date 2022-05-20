With just one sleep left until democracy sausage day, voters polled by ACM say they are ready for some respite from the spree of political performances and promises.
Newspapers across the network kept tabs on a set of voters throughout the campaign, getting their reactions to policies, stunts and gaffes.
This week all 46 participants were asked to name their preferred prime minister, and what campaign moments had influenced their view.
The Labor leader came out in front, with backing from 54 per cent of participants. Mr Morrison had the support of 15 per cent. Even in the final week, 30 per cent said they were still undecided.
For the undecided among us: behold our political scorecard, which measures up Coalition and Labor promises made and delivered on the key election issues identified by you, our readers.
And on another type of scorecard: Which leader takes the superior selfie?
That would be Mr Morrison, one reporter on the ground writes.
Mr Albanese's "picfacs" - or picture facilities - just haven't hit quite hit right, he writes. He held a baby, toured a hospital, then a construction project, but the only event that did take off emotionally and pictorially was a visit to his old school.
In virus news, two cases of monkeypox have been detected in Australia after the UK total climbed to seven. But don't worry, unlike COVID, monkeypox does not spread easily from human to human.
Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, but is less transmissible. Those infected tend to develop a fever and a distinctive rash and blisters.
And in lighter news, World Bee Day has arrived, and hives across Australia are buzzing.
Anyone can do it, according to the head beekeeper of Parliament House: "I was really nervous the first time I opened a hive and saw all the happenings inside," he says.
Now five years later, he's an integral part of the Canberra bee community.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
