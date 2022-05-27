The Canberra Times
Review

Deadly Quiet City is a collection of stories from ordinary people in Wuhan, during the earliest days of COVID-19

By Lucy Neave
May 27 2022 - 2:00pm
A resident wears a mask while passing the graffiti of nurses fighting against new coronavirus on June 16, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Picture: Getty Images
  • Deadly Quiet City: Stories from Wuhan, COVID Ground Zero, by Murong Xuecun. Hardie Grant, $29.99.

Murong Xuecun's Deadly Quiet City is composed of narratives that the book's author collected from ordinary people in Wuhan between December, 2019 and April, 2020.

