For example, Yang Min's daughter contracts coronavirus when she goes to hospital for chemotherapy treatment. Yang Min argues that if she and her daughter, a breast cancer survivor, had been warned, then her daughter would have protected herself with a mask, or delayed her chemotherapy. In attempting to make a complaint, Yang Min wants to follow the "normal procedure" and speak to her neighbourhood committee, but is ignored. Her social media posts, like those of others in the book, disappear, and she is trolled online. Distraught about the lack of a hearing for her complaints, she walks down the street carrying a portrait of her daughter and sits in the compound of the Communist Party's Wuhan committee. She is then placed under house arrest.