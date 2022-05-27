The Canberra Times

Gwen Hardwood was a poet's poet who made her way in a man's world

By Geoff Page
May 27 2022 - 2:00pm
Gwen Harwood, a poet in a man's world. Picture: Supplied

Between 1915 and 1923, five of Australia's most important poets were born. They were Judith Wright (1915), Rosemary Dobson (1920), Gwen Harwood (1920), Oodgeroo Noonuccal (1920) and Dorothy Hewett (1923). The stories of how all five fought their way into the male-dominated world of mid-20th century Australian poetry differ in interesting ways, but they are all instructive. Judith Wright and Rosemary Dobson had their first books out in the 1940s. Oodgeroo Noonuccal (then Kath Walker), Dorothy Hewett and Gwen Harwood had to wait until the 1960s.

