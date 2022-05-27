A no-less-important, and overlapping, development was Gwen's attraction to the congregation at All Saints Anglican church where she played the organ. At one point, for several months, to the displeasure of her parents, she entered its associated Anglican convent as a "postulate". It was round this time, too, that she met Tony Riddell and Peter Bennie, both of whom were to be influential: Tony as a lifelong correspondent and Peter as an infatuation she never quite gave up on.