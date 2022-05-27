Another American cult figure, Charles Manson, features in "Parole Hearing, California Institution For Women, Chino, CA" , which was written on the 50th anniversary of the notorious Manson trial. Oates has commented, "The story is partly historic, based upon composite 'Manson-girl' figures . . . imagined as the expression of one who in her heart exults in the most profound, if horrific, act of her entire life. She is not repentant, in fact she is rather proud of herself, even as she pleads for parole", for the 15th time.