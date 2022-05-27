Rappaport is relatively forgiving of the comportment of the Russian aristocracy in Paris pre-1917, when they treated the place much like contemporary Russian oligarchs did London. At least the Russians seemed less arrogant and wilful than Saudis away from home or the Shah's entourage in exile. They were certainly more well-mannered than the Russian soldiers who defeated Napoleon and whose importunate demands for food and drink gave the French the word "bistro".