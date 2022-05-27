Ten Steps to Nanette

Gadsby uses an interesting structure to pull together the two narratives of the memoir - the first being her own, and the second being Australia's political journey from the homophobic foundations of the past to the point of the same-sex marriage plebiscite (which she does not in any way suggest was an example of progress made). The book is separated into 10 parts, and each includes sections that detail the political context, interspersed with Gadsby's story.