Ten Steps to Nanette

By Zoya Patel
May 27 2022 - 2:00pm
Hannah Gadsby, not gruelling but funny. Picture: Getty Images
  • Ten Steps to Nanette, by Hannah Gadsby. Allen & Unwin, $49.99.

Hannah Gadsby is one of those rare Aussie legends who has been hyped to the nth degree, and yet somehow always manages to live up to it. Her memoir, Ten Steps to Nanette, continues this trajectory, delivering a wry, moving, funny and thought-provoking read that explores so much more than just the comedian's path to global fame.

