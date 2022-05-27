Many people believe Chile is the longest north-south country in the world, but it's actually beaten by Brazil by just 95 kilometres (a little fact for your next trivia night). Regardless, the country's incredible length just serves to highlight the magnificence of the Andes mountain range that stretches for almost the entirety of the border with Argentina. At its highest, the mountains are almost 7000 metres above sea level, but from anywhere in the country their snow-topped peaks form a distinctive backdrop. There are easy-to-reach treks to the mountain lakes of Cajon del Maipo near Santiago, or you can make the journey to the eerie abandoned mining town of Sewell, a World Heritage Site that's protected the colourful community of dormitories and community buildings on the side of a stark and steep mountain.