The Canberra Times

The Good Mother by Rae Cairns is a thrilling read by a debut author

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Much of this story is based on Rae Cairns' real-life experience. Picture: David Perryman

How far would a mother go to protect her children? That's just one of the questions Rae Cairns asked herself as she sat down to write her debut novel, The Good Mother.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.