Canberra prodigy Cynthia Hamilton is predicted to be a "highly sought after" pick in next month's AFLW draft.
AFL talent runs in the Hamilton family, with her older sister Lexi signing with the Sydney Swans earlier this year.
And the 18-year-old is striving to continue the legacy by securing a contract during the 2022 Draft.
Giants Academy high performance coach Scott Smith believes Hamilton can go all the way, along with three other players from the ACT nominating for the AFLW draft.
"She's been highly sought after, she was an MVP for the Allies as a 17-year-old last year," Smith said.
"These girls have traits that AFLW clubs are looking for and I'm sure all four of them have spoken to clubs about being on their list."
Joining Hamilton are Teagan Germech, Ellie Bishop and Tessa Cattle on June 29.
Despite only returning from a significant foot injury last year, Hamilton has been putting in extra-work to get her back to where she needed to be.
Part of that was working individually with her Academy coach each week to regain match fitness and hone her skills.
The midfielder is looking to be a high draft pick and hopes to fulfil her dream to follow her older sister into the AFLW.
"My older sister is drafted and ever since I've started playing I've just wanted to play at a professional level too," Hamilton said.
"Now that it is in arm's reach, it is very exciting."
Centre half-back Germech originates from Bathurst and only took up the code when she was 15. She decided to neglect her netball roots and pursue footy instead.
Germech, along with the others, completed a two kilometre time trial in Canberra on Tuesday, one of the Draft combine locations amongst nine others around Australia.
"I feel like I've always wanted to be some sort of professional athlete, whether it was a netballer or an AFL player," she said.
"It means a lot to me, I left home to follow this dream."
Due to changes in the AFLW timelines, mainly moving the season from a summer to a winter competition, the 106 draftees have to complete only one time trial in 2022.
For Bishop, a born and bred Canberran, the change suits her just fine.
The midfielder hopes to be drafted but will not be disheartened if it does not happen instantly.
Although she does have her eyes on one Sydney club, the Giants, after her long stint in orange.
"If I don't get picked I still have next year, and I'll still want to keep pushing to get drafted eventually," she said.
"The Giants are very inclusive. I have been training with the boys and that has made me grow a lot as a player.
"It would be really good to prove that I could make it especially for my family and my Dad. He has been a big part of my football career."
After only joining the Giants Academy this year, running half back Cattle just wants two things to continue - the high intensity and experience it all provides.
