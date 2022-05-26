Meet the business allowing homeowners to renovate now, pay later

Renovation Matters provides homeowners with the opportunity to renovate prior to listing their homes for sale, without having to front the costs until after settlement. Photo: Supplied.

Selling a home is said to be one of the most stressful times in one's life. And it can be made even more difficult when the home isn't in its best condition.

It's common for homeowners to receive recommendations from real estate agents to upgrade or renovate parts of their home prior to selling, to maximise their potential profit. But recommendations are often unrealistic if sellers are strapped for cash.

Renovation Matters provides the solution for Canberra homeowners, offering a full-service renovation company that allows sellers to renovate now and pay the costs later, upon settlement.

Adding the mammoth task of renovating to the already stressful process of selling a house can sound overwhelming, especially as most people don't have the knowledge and experience to oversee a renovation. But that's where Renovation Matters comes in.

Renovation Matters takes charge of the entire project, removing the stress for homeowners and creating a seamless process that is unique to the industry. Kim Persson, managing director, is passionate about renovating and saw the gap in the market.

"Renovating has always been a passion of mine as I have always had an interest in property, so over time I have been lucky enough to have renovated over 30 homes - the majority in Canberra," said Kim.

"With every new renovation I have learnt something new - that is what I love about this work - your knowledge and experience just keeps developing and expanding. I also have an amazing team of builders and trades behind me which is half the battle. Together we are always coming up with great solutions for my clients, so I feel very lucky to have such a wonderful A-team."

With the already competitive market heating right up over the past two years, sellers have enjoyed never before seen profits on their properties.

Kim deems it a missed opportunity if sellers don't update areas of their homes prior to listing them on the market, hence the inception of Renovation Matters.

"I saw people leaving so much money and opportunity on the table by not renovating before selling. Even small details like repainting, re-carpeting, and styling can exponentially increase the value of the property being sold, and it seemed a bit like sales suicide by not maximising their property sales.

"I still see many of the listed properties for sale and think wow, you could have really maximised your sale by giving your house a bit of renovation love before listing it on the market. Some houses need lots of love, others a few tips and tricks," Kim said.

Kim Persson, managing director, has always had a passion for renovating properties, and saw the gap in the market of preparing homes for sale. Photo: Supplied.

The Renovation Matters process is all-encompassing, with steps to ensure sellers really are increasing their property value. A property assessment is undertaken including an independent valuation and suggestions are made based on what will add immediate value to the property.

After the initial meeting and assessment, a business proposal is provided to the client, complete with an anticipated sale price of the updated home, based on local real estate data. They cap the service off with expert styling and cleaning.

Homes that undergo a Renovation Matters transformation aim to fetch more than the cost of the renovation spend.

Kim says, "As a rule, we like to try and get $2 back at sale for every $1 we spend. Many people who have renovated over the past few years have received more than double their money in the hot market which we have just experienced. We are noticing however that the heat has now eased off in the current market, so strategic renovations are important, so you do not overspend in areas not required.

"The real estate agents we work with are also informing us that often the renovated properties that are priced well are still popular and fetching competition, however some of the unrenovated properties are sitting stagnant and not selling.

"This means a strategically renovated property that is presented well is likely to sell for more, and faster than a property that is not renovated or presented well."

