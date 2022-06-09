Of concern to us is the future of the monarchy here in Australia. The election of the Albanese Labor government, and the inescapable reality Queen Elizabeth's reign is nearing its end, have inched us closer towards a republic. But the operative word is "inched". We now have an assistant minister for the republic but don't hold your breath for a referendum in Labor's first term; the new government's immediate constitutional focus will be on recognition of First Nations people and their Voice to Parliament. The republic ministerial role for the moment is, we're told, about educating the nation that we can have own our head of state should we choose to do so. We chose not to in the 1999 referendum.

