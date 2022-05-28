The Canberra Times
AFL Canberra: Tuggeranong end Eastlake hoodoo for first win of the year in Sir Doug Nicholls Round

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated May 28 2022 - 9:00am, first published 6:00am
Tuggeranong claimed a momentous win over Eastlake. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It was a momentous occasion at Greenway Oval for Tuggeranong Valley's first-grade men as they posted their maiden win of the season, beating Eastlake 11.10 (76) to 9.13 (67) in a nail-biting finish on Saturday.

