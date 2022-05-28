It was a momentous occasion at Greenway Oval for Tuggeranong Valley's first-grade men as they posted their maiden win of the season, beating Eastlake 11.10 (76) to 9.13 (67) in a nail-biting finish on Saturday.
Eastlake held the lead at the end of every term but Tuggeranong's gritty fourth quarter helped get them over the line.
It's believed to be the first time in nearly a decade, and at least the first time since 2017 - AFL Canberra's last accessible complete season records - that Tuggeranong has defeated the Demons.
The home crowd were willing the final siren to sound as the fourth quarter clock ticked beyond 30 minutes and Tuggeranong clung to a narrow three-point lead with Eastlake threatening inside 50. Some Tuggeranong fans were even heard jokingly mimicking the sound of a siren.
But plans of a late upset were undone when Cody Donlan burst into space down the right flank, running over 60 metres into a vacant goal square to put them nine points in front, and send the Tuggeranong supporters into a frenzy.
Moments later the siren sounded on a memorable afternoon for the home side.
"They needed some belief and I think the way that they've fought that out is the realisation that they're capable of winning football games," Tuggeranong coach Jimmy Rice said.
"I'm really proud of them.
"Everyone played their part today. I'm almost lost for words. It's really, really pleasing.
"That's fairytale finish stuff for Cody to run into an open goal to win the game. He's worked so hard too, so I'm super proud of him."
The win was extra special for Tuggeranong, wearing guernseys for Sir Doug Nicholls Round designed by women's first-grade players Kristen Hodge and Maddie Williams. The occasion recognises and celebrates the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands culture in footy.
"It's really nice to recognise Indigenous culture and the important part it plays for football in our community and in communities around Australia," Rice said.
"This is just a small part that we can play as a club and a community."
Tuggeranong's Matt Channon and Caitlin Reid were the men's and women's winners of the Gerrit Wanganeen Medal given to the best on ground.
AFL CANBERRA ROUND SEVEN - First-grade Saturday results
Men
Queanbeyan 29.17 (191) bt Gungahlin 1.7 (13)
Belconnen 11.7 (73) bt Ainslie 10.9 (69)
Tuggeranong 11.10 (76) bt Eastlake 9.13 (67)
Women
Eastlake 2.7 (19) bt Tuggeranong 2.4 (16)
Queanbeyan 15.6 (96) bt Gungahlin 0.0 (0)
Ainslie 6.8 (44) bt Belconnen 0.0 (0)
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
