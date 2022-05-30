A sun-kissed cruise of the islands of Hawaii

A sun-kissed cruise of the islands of Hawaii

Did someone say 'surfs up'? Well it certainly is with this magnificent cruise.

Visit the beautiful Hawaiian Islands at their beachcombing best in 2023 aboard the luxurious ship, Pride of America. Join The Senior Newspaper and Travelrite International on this island odyssey, taking in Honolulu, Kahului, Maui, Hilo, Knoa, Nawiliwili Kauai and the Napali coast.

The fun begins in Honolulu where you will have time to get familiar with Downtown Honolulu city and Waikiki, the world famous beach resort.

A sightseeing coach tour of O'ahu is next on the itinerary. Be charmed by the trendy beach town of Kailua and Hanauma Bay, famous for its pristine marine ecosystem and known as a great location for snorkelling.

Later in the day, travel through undulating fields of pineapples to the bohemian North Shore surfing town of Hale'iwa.

Visit the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, and USS Arizona Memorial, reached by US Navy operated boat, perched above the sunken ship of the same name.

The USS Arizona went down with a loss of 1,177 officers and crew during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941.

Later enjoy the lovely 'lolani Palace, the only royal palace in the US, where you will be free to roam the delightful grounds.

The tour boards Pride of America on day five for the start of the 7-night cruise. Prepare to indulge in the ships outstanding cuisine, including specialty Hawaiian dishes.

The first morning onboard, the ship arrives at Kahului, Maui, the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands. A coach tour takes you through lava cliffs, tumbling waterfalls, rugged coastline and lush hillsides of feathery ferns and trees laden with tropical fruits.

The west of the island is next to enjoy including the colourful town of Lahaina and the lao Valley State Park.

Hawai'i is Hawaii's largest island and the towns of Hilo on the eastern side and Kona on the western are both destinations. A guided tour takes in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and the island's west coast.

Although hard to separate, and up for debate, many people consider the island of Kaua'i to be Hawaii's most beautiful. Referred to as 'The Garden Island', nature here is truly the main attraction. You'll see Waimea Canyon, sometimes called the 'Grand Canyon of the Pacific.'

The many beautiful beaches of Kaua'i are also the stars before the ship departs to cruise along the Napali Coast back to Honolulu.

Once back in Honolulu, enjoy the colour and life of the Saturday Farmers Market at Kapi'alonai Community College before finishing up at one of the cities excellent shopping malls. The final night is spent at a fabulous hotel in Waikiki where a farewell dinner is enjoyed.

Twin Share for the tour starts at $8,390 with $3,190 added for a single supplement. For more information call 1800 630 343 or go to www. travelrite.com.au.