Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! ... a Mamma Mia-themed dining experience

Hey, dancing queens - this one's for you.
A pop-up Mamma Mia-themed dining experience is coming to Canberra in August.
Dancing Queen Dining Experience will see you voyage to the Greek island of Skopelos (or at least, this re-imagined version at the soon-to-be-opened restaurant Saint Malo) where an evening of dancing, dining and jiving awaits.
While being served a mouth-watering dinner in the pop-up version of Mamma Mia's Niko's Tavern, you will be serenaded by performers and immersed in a love story.
The theatrical dining experience costs $99 per person and includes a theatrical performance, a two-course Mediterranean dinner, a drink and a disco that will have you sending out an S.O.S for some more appropriate dancing shoes.
August 26 and 27. Saint Malo, 19 London Circuit. This is a 18-plus event. Tickets are $99 from explorehidden.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
