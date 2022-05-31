The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Alexander Douglas Warne faces ACT Supreme Court sentencing for home invasion in Taylor

TV
By Toby Vue
May 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Douglas Jeremy Warne, in his early 30s, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday for sentencing after being found guilty of a home invasion. Picture: Facebook

Two home invaders who left a woman and her daughters living with fear and "unable to sleep in our own beds" have asked for leniency as they shift most of the blame to a third co-offender, described as the "prime mover".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.