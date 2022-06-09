The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant pushes for global response to online child sexual abuse material

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 9 2022 - 8:56pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
eSafety Commissioner Julie Ms Inman Grant is calling for greater global cooperation to stop online child sexual abuse. Picture: Shutterstock

Stopping online child exploitation will be almost impossible for law enforcement without international tech companies getting on board with reforms, says Australia's eSafety Commissioner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.