For instance, during the election campaign it was frequently assumed that an anti-corruption commission would put an end to electoral pork barrelling. This is most unlikely. If such a commission had been in place under the Coalition government, it could certainly have followed up possible illegalities and flagrant abuses of procedure in the award of sports rorts and commuter carpark grants as identified by the Auditor-General. But it would not have been able to prevent ministers from exercising some politically motivated discretion over grants or from making electoral commitments to communities. The current rules allow ministers to override recommendations from officials, provided they do so transparently and in terms of their own judgment of the public interest. Removing such discretion would be beyond the scope of an anti-corruption commission but would instead require a change in the rules.