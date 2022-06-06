The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

Public Sector Informant: New Labor government faces test on integrity reforms

By Richard Mulgan
June 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor senator Katy Gallagher. Picture: James Croucher

Who would have thought that government integrity could become a pivotal election issue and that the establishment of an anti-corruption commission would be among the first decisions of an incoming government?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.