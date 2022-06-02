For nine years, the public service was shaped in each Coalition leader's image.
But the election of Anthony Albanese as Prime Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher results in a machinery of government that will once more shape the bureaucracy considerably.
A sample of what's to come was previewed in Wednesday afternoon's announcement, which revealed the creation of two departments.
A number of smaller agencies will also switch offices and secretaries.
The return of two areas will bring hope for industries left feeling neglected over the last three terms.
Climate change is back as a department, forming with the energy, water and environment portfolios, and separating from agriculture.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott ditched any mention of the looming climate crisis from department titles upon his election, when the portfolio found a new home under the Industry Department.
Blair Comley, a secretary of the Climate Change and Energy Efficiency Department until 2013, said the change marked a heightened focus on climate change by the current government.
"I think it's a department that makes sense," the former senior public servant said, who now leads EY's Net Zero centre.
"It will bring the right sort of functions together and will have a pretty broad agenda.
"From a practical point of view, I think it's quite good that environment is in with climate and energy.
"For a secretary, you need a department of sufficient size to give you a bit of resource flexibility."
Richie Merzian, climate and energy program director from progressive think tank The Australia Institute, said he hoped the change would inspire the next generation of climate policy-makers.
"The public service has been operating at cross-purposes and bringing climate, energy, environment and water together will go along way to delivering climate action and resilience in Australia," he said.
"A dedicated climate change department can attract talented public servants and outsiders to help build a decarbonised, stronger, cleaner and more sustainable Australia."
But Labor's shuffling hasn't ditched the mark the Morrison government has left on the public service entirely.
While some departments became more condensed, others grew in size, absorbing additional roles and responsibilities.
It means some departments, such as the Infrastructure Department, now report to multiple cabinet ministers.
Former health secretary and public policy professor Andrew Podger said it was disappointing to see the issue hadn't been rectified with Mr Albanese's changes.
Seven departments have multiple cabinet ministers while five cabinet ministers have responsibilities beyond their main portfolio, he said.
"Such arrangements tend to make more difficult the development of close working relations between secretary and senior minister, particularly where the senior ministers have different views and priorities," Professor Podger said.
"This can come to a head when sorting out the portfolio budget."
For some, the changes will be business as usual for the large workforce that is used to mid-term shuffles and post-election overhauls.
For others, it's a sign of the changing winds for public policy.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
