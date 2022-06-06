Regular readers of this column will recall our frequent criticism of what we see as unjustifiable limits on the free speech of public servants, especially following the High Court's decision in Banerji. Labor's national platform brings good news in that regard, with the party promising to recognise "the right of public servants to hold and express political views as private citizens, limiting restrictions to this right to actions and expressions which genuinely undermine their capacity to serve the public". While this is to be welcomed, it remains to be seen how it will be put into practice (it should be noted that the Banerji saga began under a Labor government, in 2012).