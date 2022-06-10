Haddad explores Elaine's addiction with both insight and sensitivity: "She was two days off from her next payment, so if she could make something out of the twenty she had left it would be helpful. The car was coughing through its last drops of petrol because she had only been filling the tank up with five or ten dollars at a time. If she lost the twenty, she'd be stuck at home for two days, too afraid to drive and break down somewhere and be forced to come clean. Seeing Georgette had filled her own tank with hope. It had also filled it with sadness that she believed the bright lights of the machines would filter out."