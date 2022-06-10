The Canberra Times
Review

Review: The daughters of John Burton are determined to correct the public record of their parents

By Alison Broinowski
June 10 2022 - 2:00pm
John Burton (right) and Herbert Evatt in London, 1945. Picture: Family collection.
  • Persons of Interest: an intimate account of Cecily and John Burton, by Pamela Burton with Meredith Edwards. ANU Press, $60 or free to download

From their childhood, the Burton sisters knew about surveillance: there were always tapped phones, listed visitors, and watchers in parked cars. They later found egregious errors in what ASIO recorded about their father.

