These, of course, were the decades of free love and newly reliable contraception, which Pam and Meredith don't mention. But they candidly describe affairs - mostly his - that led eventually to separation, divorce and remarriage on both sides. The middle daughter Clare, they say the cleverest of the three, influentially advanced gender equity, before her sudden death from cancer in 1998. She argued with John, who sought human progress and conflict resolution world-wide, but didn't understand feminism. Cecily found her forte in, of all things, relationship counselling.