What would you do if a strange object landed out of the blue near your house? Make it into a book-swapping machine, of course. This is just what book nerds Fabio and Leila do when a 'thing' that looks like a combination between a UFO and a spider lands in Fabio's outback backyard. Allen has created a sentient machine that responds to what is going on around it, and there are familiar echoes of ET meets Shaun Tan's The Lost Thing in the storyline.