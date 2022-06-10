Australia will offer up its improved emission-reduction targets to the United Nations, hoping to score some points on the world stage.
The assignment was rather easy for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who upped Liberal promises to cut emissions by 26-28 per cent by 2030, to a 43 per cent cut.
"I can confirm today, that we'll submit an updated nationally determined contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change soon," he said.
Advertisement
Carbon Market Institute chief executive John Connor said the update will be critical ahead of the United Nations climate summit being held in Egypt later this year.
"The signing is a strengthening of our contribution to global efforts, but we're basically joining the middle of the pack of countries in ambition," he said.
"In the life of this government, it will have to develop targets for 2035 [by the 2025 conference], so we need to meet and beat our 43 per cent target."
Labor is also continuing with a Coalition-era policy not to talk about "on-water" matters in its refusal to comment on reports a second boat of asylum seekers was intercepted on its way to Australia.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, speaking on ABC radio this morning, refused to confirm the second boat arrival, saying Labor shared a policy with the Coalition not to talk about "operational matters".
"That is a policy, obviously, that both sides of politics have had for some time now. And I don't think it is helpful to talk about individual cases," he said.
If you're looking to blame your skyrocketing electricity costs on something or someone, there's actually a constellation of problems fueling rising prices.
At the centre of the fray is gas (sometimes called natural gas, or fossil gas).
"Global gas prices are hyper-sensitive to external changes in supply like the Russia-Ukraine conflict," the director of the Monash Energy Institute, Professor Ariel Liebman, says.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for dinosaur-heavy action in your cinematic experience, Jurassic World: Dominion is the movie for you.
There's plenty of dinosauric destructiveness, right from the start, and very impressively done it is too. A mixture of CGI and animatronics is used to create all manner of creatures large and small.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.