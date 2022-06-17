Deviating from purely academic writing, Smith takes the reader on a whistlestop tour through the history of the book as an object and unearths dozens of quirky facts obscured by more conventional histories - like 2.5 million copies of Mills and Boon being pulped for use as "an absorbent, noise-reducing layer for resurfacing the M6 tollway". Or the Virgin Mary being the most famous reader depicted in art. On the other hand, it is probably less surprising that in 2016, charity bookshops were forced to issue a press release requesting the public to stop donating used copies of Fifty Shades of Grey as they were completely inundated. More relevant for our own times is the book's role as a vector of disease: in the late 1800s it was feared that library books could transmit tuberculosis, scarlet fever and smallpox, and with the advent of COVID-19 libraries began to quarantine books.