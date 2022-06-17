The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Brenda Saunders has written a restrained collection on her Aboriginal experience and history

By Geoff Page
June 17 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is interesting to read Brenda Saunders' Inland Sea in the poetic landscape that created a new generation of female Aboriginal poets such as Evelyn Araluen, Jazz Money, Ellen van Neerven, Natalie Harkin, Janine Leane, Alison Whitaker and others.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.