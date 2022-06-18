The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Overboard is Sara Paretsky's 21st V.I. novel featuring V.I., and it's the darkest one yet

By Colin Steele
June 18 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best-selling American crime author Sara Paretsky has published her 21st V.I. novel. Picture: Getty Images
  • Overboard, by Sara Paretsky. Hodder, $32.99.

Overboard is Sara Paretsky's 21st novel featuring her Chicago private detective, Victoria Iphigenia Warshawski, known as V.I., who debuted fictionally 40 years ago in Indemnity Only. The rest, is as they say, crime fiction history.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.