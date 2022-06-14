The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Digital news report shows strong interest in local news, young people willing to pay for news

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra Researcher Sora Park. Picture: Jamila Toderas

Australians are most interested in local news topics and regional print readers are increasingly likely to pay for online subscriptions, a report into the news habits of audiences across the country has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.