Independent Senator-elect David Pocock has declared he's ready to get "straight into" his three-year term, and could see the possibility of a second term, after being confirmed as securing the second ACT Senate spot from three-term Liberal Zed Seselja.
The priority restoration of territory rights remains the top of Mr Pocock's agenda, as he officially becomes a Senator at 10am on Wednesday with a formal declaration by the Australian Electoral Commission. He joins Labor Finance minister Katy Gallagher in representing the ACT in the upper house.
In an interview with The Canberra Times, the Wallabies and Brumbies great said he was conscious that the Liberal Party will be working hard to get the seat back over the course of the 47th Parliament and he said he welcomed scrutiny from political rivals.
He's been holding high-level meetings since the May 21 poll and now he is elected, he has outlined his top priorities as political integrity, renewable energy and making sure the ACT and the Northern Territory can legislate voluntary assisted dying.
"I met with Minister [Kristy] McBain obviously, as Minister for the Territories, talking about territory rights, something that's not going to cost the government any money," he said. "I would love to see it prioritised that way, sort of an act of good faith and actually giving the territories the same rights as states."
He remains committed to introducing a private senator's bill to overturn the territories ban in the first weeks of the new parliament.
The Albanese Labor government has not set a time frame to address the issue, but it is significant that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese supports territory rights.
He regards it as up to the government and its legislative agenda.
"I'm committed to ensuring that it is prioritised," the Senator-elect said. "I think a big part of it is actually working with the other representatives from the ACT to work out what is the most efficient way to actually get this done.
"At the end of the day, you want to be pragmatic and actually back whatever way is going to see it done well and done as soon as possible."
The Senator-elect is conscious the Senate term for the territories is three years, not six. And the wider federal election result is putting extra expectations on the field of independents entering the 47th Parliament.
There is a wider Pocock mission to restore integrity, rebuild trust with the public, set the standard in parliament and take the politics out of climate action.
"Yeah, there's a huge amount to do so I'll be straight into it. I guess that's part of the reason why we just used the last three weeks to continue with building the team and planning and meeting people," Mr Pocock said. "There's certainly a lot to do but it's a really exciting challenge."
"I'd really hope that we'll see a more collaborative approach from politicians in dealing with these big thorny issues that for so long have been politicised."
He's barely started, but Mr Pocock is looking ahead.
While it would be up to the voters, he is putting out there he is committed to the Senate role and can see himself seeking a second term.
"If I can actually deliver up for the ACT and really contribute on these issues that are important to me and are important to people who live here then I don't see why not," the Senator-elect said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
