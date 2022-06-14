The Canberra Times
Federal politicians and senior public servants to get 2.7 per cent pay rise

By Harley Dennett
Updated June 14 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 7:30pm
Federal parliamentarians, judges and senior public servants will receive their first pay rise since before the COVID-19 pandemic after the Remuneration Tribunal decided to lift their wages by 2.75 per cent from July 1.

