Zed Seselja: Liberal loss of the ACT Senate seat 'is a bitter blow'

By Harley Dennett
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:41am
Clockwise from main: Zed Seselja after the 2019 federal election; newly-elected ACT opposition leader Seselja with his deputy Brendan Smyth in 2007; with former Liberal senator Gary Humphries in 2012; and with his wife Roslyn this year. Main picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Defeated senator Zed Seselja has rounded on his critics within the Liberal Party who urged him to moderate his conservative views in progressive-leaning Canberra, and defended his record of winning seats in the ACT Assembly.

