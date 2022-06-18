Where the Graz is always greener

What is a buschenschank, you ask? Well, I'm glad you did, because it's one of the highlights here. A buschenschank is the name used in the Styria region to describe the tavern attached to a small vineyard. They first emerged in the 1780s when Austrian Emperor Joseph II allowed wineries to sell their own "new wine" on site, but to protect nearby restaurants, they weren't allowed to sell food. More than two centuries later, the ethos of that original decree has not changed much. They can sell cold food from nearby producers, but not hot food or pre-packaged drinks like coffee or cola.