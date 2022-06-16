Canberra renter Ada Fitzgerald-Cherry has been prudently tracking her household energy consumption since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and knows full-well what winter has in store for her energy bills.
"I really started looking at it closely at the beginning of COVID ... I had just lost my job so I was on a very constrained budget," she said.
"I started really looking at [energy usage] quite closely, checking our meters, using the apps, all that sort of thing just to make sure that I wasn't going to find myself in a predicament where I simply couldn't pay the bills."
She lives in a three-bedroom brick house built around the 1990s, with one housemate. Both contractors, the two of them often work from home.
Their gas bill alone - which covers the heater and the hot water - generally skyrockets from around $200 per quarter in summer to between $700 and $800 per quarter in winter.
"During the day we put [the heating] at around 18 to 19 degrees and then [we turn it] down to about eight degrees at night, averages out to under 14 degrees," she said.
"We're paying about $12 a day to heat our house to an average temperature of 13.8 degrees a day.
"That's a lot of money to be pretty cold most of the time."
Aside from using warm blankets and blocking gaps under doors, Ms Fitzgerald-Cherry said she's considering covering the windows in plastic as a low-cost measure to keep the home warm.
"But when you're renting - we're on a month-to-month contract - you don't want to spend too much money on a property that is quite precarious, especially in Canberra's current rental market," she said.
Michael Ambrose, senior experimental scientist at CSIRO and former architect, said new Canberra homes have some of the highest energy ratings, while those built prior to 2001 are well below the national standard.
Research conducted by CSIRO shows new-build, detached homes in Canberra feature an average energy efficiency rating of 6.8 stars, while new apartments average around 7.5 stars.
According to the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme, a six-star rating is the minimum standard in most states and territories.
"Certainly from a new build perspective, we're finding that the ACT is pretty much leading the country. That's really great news if you're moving into a brand new apartment or a brand new home," Mr Ambrose said.
"Of course, the existing stock is a different world ... we tend to find that generally across Australia, our existing stock rates around about 1.5 to two stars."
For Canberra renters who live in older homes, addressing draughts should be the top priority, Mr Ambrose said.
He suggested using door snakes and weather stripping tape to fill gaps around doors and windows.
In homes where an old appliance or fireplace has been removed, this can be a prime location for warm air to escape.
For a permanent fix, Mr Ambrose recommended sealing the gaps with expanding foam.
"If that's not a possibility then just covering them up, even with something like cardboard is going to help," he said.
Windows are another important part of the home to consider. For renters who can't simply install double-glazed windows, Mr Ambrose suggested using heavy drapes where possible.
"At night, about 40 per cent of the heat that escapes from our home goes through our windows. So particularly at nighttime closing drapes and curtains to try and stop the heat travelling to the glass is really important," he said.
He said pelmets - wooden or fabric frames that sit above the curtain - also go a long way to stopping heat movement to the window.
Resisting the temptation to set the heating temperature too high can also help keep power bills low.
"Reducing the thermostat just by a degree can produce a significant saving on your energy costs," Mr Ambrose said.
The ACT government recommends a thermostat setting between 18 and 20 degrees during winter.
Mr Ambrose said while it depends on the energy efficiency of your home, it is often best to turn the heating system off before you go to bed.
"My personal preference is to switch them off because particularly in older homes, they're going to be draughty, heat is going to be escaping all the time. So avoid that temptation to say 'I'm just going to leave it on'," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
