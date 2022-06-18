High-tech beauty tools used to be reserved for dermatologists, but in the past few years technology has allowed face and body devices to be more accessible.
From cleansing devices, to those that firm, lift and detoxify the skin, here are five tools you can try at home.
Tighten.
Vanessa Megan's Beauty Vibe Micro-vibration wand helps give radiance and firmness to the skin by stimulating facial muscles, which in turn switches on collagen production, improves skin elasticity and promotes blood flow, leaving you with a bright and even complexion. $69.95 from Vanessa Megan.
Energise.
Skin Chill Globes make blood vessels contract and then dilate to increase blood flow, circulation and oxygen. This tightens pores, leaving skin vibrant, glowing and plump, and reducing redness and undereye puffiness. $59.95 from Ginger&ME.
Lift.
O Cosmedics O-Rejuv Facial Device is designed to lift, firm, tone and detoxify the skin.
This compact, non-invasive, multifunctional device works by combining thermal massage, low-level EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) technology and LED therapy to stimulate the skin's micro-circulation and oxygenate for healthier blood flow and nutrient delivery resulting in glowing, toned, healthy skin. $199 from In Skin.
Regenerate.
O Skin-Inject Derma Roller utilises 600 gamma-sterilised micro-needles to effectively and visibly rejuvenate and regenerate the skin's own natural healing response. $79.95 from In Skin.
Cleanse.
PMD Clean Pro Jade is a smart facial cleansing device that uses SonicGlow and ActiveWarmth technology, breaking down dirt and oil from within the pores at 7000 vibrations per minute.
The device has a calming and balancing stone, that helps reduce irritation while improving skin elasticity. $269 from The Iconic.
