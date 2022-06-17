Excitement levels are bubbling at Riverside Stadium but Monaro Panthers coach Frank Cachia is determined to keep a lid on things.
After securing a spot in the last 32 of the Australia Cup two weeks ago, the high-flying Panthers are now eyeing off the NPL Men's top spot ahead of Saturday's blockbuster with ladder leaders Canberra Croatia.
Cachia knows first-hand what it takes to go deeper into the national competition, having reached the semi-finals with Canberra Olympic in 2016.
"We are really looking forward to it [the Australia Cup round of 32] but at the same time we know that's a little way down the path," Cachia said.
"We just want to concentrate on the league at the moment and make sure we aren't compromising our position.
"It's a bit of a balancing act at the moment, but we would be lying if we said we weren't excited and looking forward to the final 32.
"Until you know the draw with who and where you're playing and what sort of conditions, there's no real point speculating."
An injury time equaliser earlier this month set up a 3-1 extra-time Australia Cup win over West Canberra, booking the Panthers' spot in the round of 32 draw.
But before learning their next-round opponent, Monaro's focus will shift to ending Croatia's unbeaten league record.
The competition heavyweights played out a nil-all draw earlier this season, but with players returning for Monaro, Cachia was confident his side's attacking efforts would be much improved.
"In that game in particular [against Canberra Croatia] we established ourselves really well defensively," Cachia said.
"We were missing a few players in attacking positions, so that'll be one area that we really want to improve on this time around.
"We know we can dig in, we know we can defend well - Now it's a matter of putting it all together against a really quality opposition."
Croatia coach Dean Ugrinic was equally excited for the weekend's clash.
"We are looking forward to a strong contest between two very good sides and providing Canberra football fans with hopefully a wonderful contest," Ugrinic said.
"They have a potent forward line, that's something that I think is well known across the league.
"Their defence is very solid and they have an outstanding goalkeeper - there doesn't appear to be too many weaknesses.
"We are always excited for the challenge of taking on a team in the top four. It's certainly exciting for the club, exciting for the league - it's a Saturday night, there'll be a big crowd."
