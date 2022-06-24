The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from June 25, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Author events

Award-winning journalist and author Paul Daley will be in conversation with Peter Fray on his new book, Jesustown. Picture: Mike Bowers

June 25: At The Book Cow at 2.30pm, Julie Long will launch Craig Cormick's latest book What If History of Australia - Colonial Settlement: France vs Britain. See: bookcow.com.au.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.