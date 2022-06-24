June 25: At The Book Cow at 2.30pm, Julie Long will launch Craig Cormick's latest book What If History of Australia - Colonial Settlement: France vs Britain. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 26: Sulari Gentill's The Woman in the Library is an unexpectedly twisty literary adventure that examines the complicated nature of friendship - and shows that words can be the most treacherous weapons of all. Join Gentill, in conversation at Muse with fellow award-winning author Jack Heath. $10 general admission, $40 for entry and a copy of the book. musecanberra.com.au.
June 28: At 6pm, Hugh White will be in conversation with Allan Gyngell on White's new quarterly essay, Sleepwalk to War; Australia's Unthinking Alliance with America, including an examination of AUKUS, the Quad, Trump and Biden. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. This is an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 29: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times /National Film and Sound Archive meet the author event, Australian playwright and screenwriter David Williamson will be in conversation on his memoir, Home Truths, with Alex Sloan, followed by a screening of Travelling North starring Leo McKern and Julia Blake. Arc Cinema. NFSA. Tickets $12/$10. Bookings: nfsa.gov.au.
June 30: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, two-time world debating champion Bo Seo will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on Seo's new book, Good Arguments, in which Seo argues that debate is central to human freedom as our world faces dramatic challenges for human survival. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 12: The 22nd Manning Clark Lecture 2022, RESET: Restoration of Australia After the Pandemic Recession, will be given by Professor Ross Garnaut at Manning Clark Hall, Kambri Precinct, ANU, at 6pm. See: trybooking.com/BZYRM.
July 12: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning journalist and author Paul Daley will be in conversation with Peter Fray on his new book, Jesustown, a multi-generational saga about Australian frontier violence and cultural theft. Cinema. Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, historians Carolyn Holbrook, Joan Beaumont and Frank Bongiorno will be in conversation on Lessons from History, edited by Carolyn Holbrook, Lyndon Megarrity and David Lowe, a collection of essays which addresses the greatest challenges facing Australia and the world. Cinema. Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 10: At 2.30pm at Muse, join Inala Cooper, author of Marrul: Aboriginal Identity and the Fight for Rights, in conversation with ABC Canberra journalist Dan Bourchier. See: musecanberra.com.au.
Tuesdays: At 11am each Tuesday, The Book Cow in Green Square will offer stories, games and activities designed for babies and toddlers up to five years of age. More information: bookcow.com.au.
June 29: The OzLit Book Club looks at Canberra debut author Shelley Burr's new outback thriller, Wake. Muse, 6pm. musecanberra.com.au.
July 6: The Canberra chapter of the Tough Guy Book Club meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, from 7pm to 9.30pm. Future dates are August 3, September 1, October 5, November 2 and December 7. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett, phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
The 2022 Australian Catholic University Prize for Poetry is now open for all Australian residents to submit their finest works on the theme of "Hope". Entries close on July 4, 2022. More information: acu.edu.au.
August 10-14: The Canberra Writers Festival will be back with a full program of more than 60 live events including the opening night dinner, panel sessions and more. The program will be announced on June 29. See: canberrawritersfestival.com
Youth nature-writing prize Poem Forest invites students and teachers across Australia to use their words to create tangible climate action, planting a tree for every poem submitted. It's open until September 23. See: redroompoetry.org/projects/poem-forest/
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
