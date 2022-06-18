Central to my choice of Australian Women Changemakers are women whose work has found its way into my journalism over the past three decades and shaped my thinking about the role, status and power of women in our nation. As such, my list will no doubt be different from yours. But here is something I have found to be universal: changemakers are shaped by an emotion, not a plan. There is no roadmap. Changemakers fail and fall over. But they get up again. And again.