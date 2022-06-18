Ever wanted to be mayor of your own town? Or maybe live without neighbours? Well, a property has hit the market offering just that.
Welcome to Sandleton, a town built about an hour's drive from Adelaide in South Australia.
On the market at $350,000 you could be the owner of two historic churches, a school, post office, shops, workshops, a cottage and more.
Further afield, in a nondescript warehouse in country NSW, a controversial business will offer life after death for a cool $150,000.
The building, in the small town of Holbrook, offers no outward clue it could one day house dozens of bodies - people who've paid to be preserved after death in the hope of scientific breakthroughs that could bring them back to life.
The business of whole-body cryonic suspension is not cheap but is about to be offered in Australia for the first time under a strict policy of no guarantees and no refunds.
Meanwhile, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's long running legal saga is one step closer to completion after Britain made the decision to allow his extradition to the United States.
The federal government will continue to offer consular assistance to Mr Assange 12 years after he first came to international attention.
He is wanted by the US on 18 criminal matters including a spying charge relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables which Washington alleges endangered lives.
More than 8.3 million Australians, or one in three, will need to receive a blood donation in their lifetime.
Yet it is something three-quarters of the nation's population are unaware of, while more than 80 per cent have little or no idea how many blood donors are actually out there.
For Red Cross branch Lifeblood, setting the record straight has become key to correcting misconceptions that may be hindering its ability to help save lives.
Its concern arises from the findings of a national survey, commissioned by data and insights company Pureprofile, aimed at encouraging more people to roll up their sleeves.
While only only three per cent of Australians donate blood, more than half the 1014 adults polled in May thought there were at least three times that many.
While wishing it were true, Lifeblood will settle for recruiting around 140,000 new donors in the short term.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
