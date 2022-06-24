The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Pain & Privilege is a fascinating insight into the Tour de France

By Penelope Cottier
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
  • Pain & Privilege: Inside Le Tour, by Sophie Smith. Ultimo Press, $34.99.

If you, like this reviewer, watch the Tour de France for the scenery, Sophie Smith's book will give a greater insight into the race. The various roles of the riders, the people who manage teams, the health professionals - all feature in this engaging book.

