The Canberra Times
Review

Review: In This All Come Back Now, 22 Indigenous writes weave sci-fi themes into the everyday

By Colin Steele
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
Spec fic, a "stone-cold reality" for many Indigenous communities.

Koori and Lebanese author Mykaela Saunders, has brought together 22, previously published, short stories by First Nations writers in This All Come Back Now (UQP. $32.99), labelled as "the world's first anthology of blackfella speculative fiction". Contributors include Evelyn Araluen, Karen Wyld, Lisa Fuller, Jasmin McGaughey, Samuel William Watson, John Morrissey, Ellen van Neerven, and Alexis Wright.

