Ellen van Neerven, of Mununjal and Dutch heritage, sets "Water" in a near future Australia in which a small number of a new species, "sandplants", part people, part plant, are found near Russell Island in Queensland, the site of a major scheduled development . A young indigenous woman, Kaden, is the designated Cultural Liaison Officer to the plant people, some of whom are literally rooted to the banks of Russell Island. As she grows emotionally closer to them and their possible fate, the links to Australia's history resonate, particularly in the context of land rights and the treatment of the stolen generation.