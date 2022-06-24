The Canberra Times
Review

Review: My Heart is a Little Wild Thing is about finding meaning in connections both big and small

By Amy Walters
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
Author Nigel Featherstone. Picture: Karleen Minney
  • My Heart Is A Little Wild Thing, by Nigel Featherstone. Ultimo Press, $32.99.

In Alice Munro's celebrated short story "Miles City, Montana", the narrator confesses: "I loved taking off... I wanted to hide so that I could get busy at my real work, which was a sort of wooing of distant parts of myself." Looking back on her marriage to a dismissive husband who was scornful of her need for an inner life, she reflects that she "lived in a state of siege, always losing just what I wanted to hold on to. But on trips there was no difficulty...all the time those bits and pieces would be flying together inside me. The essential composition would be achieved."

