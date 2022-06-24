The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Painting The Light is a story of wartime love and loss, with a very light touch

By Ian McFarlane
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • Painting The Light, by Ned Manning. Broadcast Books, $22.50.

Ned Manning is a writer, actor, and teacher, and "committed advocate for anyone interested in the real world of teaching". He has written over 20 plays, and notes the success of his first play, Us or Them, "led to the Griffin Theatre Company's transformation from a co-op to a professional company".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.