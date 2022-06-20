Which Microsoft Surface laptop or tablet is best for you?

Whether you need a computer for work, school or play, we've got you covered with our pick of the best Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets.

Microsoft is one of the biggest and most trusted names in the tech world. Its Surface range of laptops and tablets delivers excellence and versatility. You'll be able to easily carry around each one wherever you go because of their thin, sleek and light design.

And in terms of quality, they tick all the boxes with their high-resolution screens, edge-to-edge designs and touchscreen displays. Whether you're after a Microsoft Surface Laptop, Go, Pro or Book you'll love the way it looks and feels, and you can get the best deals on the whole range at JB Hi-Fi.

Before you choose which model best suits your lifestyle, know that the whole range includes features that will impress, such as discreet speakers and USB ports, display connections, docking stations and charging points.

And what's inside is just as top-class. You'll be able to choose from a range of different processors across the models. But, the whole Surface range will give you more multi-tasking power, a smoother flow when switching between tabs and faster overall performance. So you can easily get more than one thing done at a time.

Let's take a look at the best models depending on what your needs are. All the models support the latest Windows 11 operating system.

Best laptop for work

For those after high-performance, you can't look past the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 series. You'll be able to work, play, and create in the way you always dreamed of with 70 per cent more speed than before and a powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. Always get the job done with improved all-day battery life and look your best on video calls, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera. The Surface Laptop 4 is available in two sizes, the light & portable 13.5" or the larger 15" that's perfect for multi-tasking. Its cutting-edge sleek design is brimming with powerful features and redefines the word "productivity".

Laptop-to-tablet portability

A popular choice, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 series delivers the best of both worlds. You'll get the power and functionality of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet. It comes with the iconic Kickstand, larger 13" touchscreen and detachable keyboard with Slim Pen that's even smoother and more responsive than ever. Max out your entertainment and playtime experience with seriously good sound with the dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos® and a high-res display. The Surface Pro 8 will be a hit for the whole family, and you'll be able to take it wherever you need to go.

