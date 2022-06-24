The Canberra Times
Don Winslow's City on Fire is a violent crime thriller you won't be able to put down

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
June 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Don Winslow is an award-winning crime writer who once worked as a private investigator. Picture: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The three books in Don Winslow's latest trilogy will be the last books he ever writes. The American crime writer announced his retirement in April, just as the first book, City on Fire, was released. The following two books, to be published in 2023 and 2024, have already been written, the pen has been put down.

