Canberra Croatia chasing revenge in top-of-the-table clash

Canberra Croatia will be at full strength this weekend as they look to turn the tables on Canberra Olympic in a top-of-the-table clash.
While Canberra Croatia who sit four points clear on the NPLW leader, it was Olympic who secured the victory in last month's Federation Cup semi-final.
Both sides are undefeated in league play this season and drew 1-1 in their round four match.
Canberra Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic is confident his side can avenge their earlier defeat as they welcome back a number of key players on Sunday.
"We've been a little bit under-staffed with some injuries and players being unavailable (in the previous matches) but we are at full strength this weekend," Glavinic said.
"It's the best team that I can put on the park apart from our long-term injuries, we are putting our best team out there this Sunday against Olympic."
Canberra Olympic coach Nicole Begg said her side will take plenty of confidence from their victory over Croatia earlier in the season.
"In a lot of our games so far it's more about what we do, whether we can execute our skills and play to our strengths," Begg said.
"I think it has to give us confidence, it shows us that we've done it once and we can do it again, we have to be ready for a bit of cat and mouse and see what they'll do differently."
What makes this match more interesting is it will be a battle between the league's best attack against the best defence.
Canberra Olympic have conceded just seven goals in their opening 10 matches this season and Begg is confident her defence will be up for the challenge.
"I think our defence has done really well this year and this will be another test to see where they are at," Begg said.
"There's a few partnerships that have formed in the (Canberra Olympic) backline so it's just another test for those girls against a quality attack."
Canberra Croatia are scoring on average 6.2 goals per game in the league this season, by far the best in the competition.
Glavinic says his side is desperate to rectify their poor performances against Olympic and prove to themselves that they are the benchmark of the competition.
"We were pretty disappointed with our poor performance in the semi final against Olympic so we wanna put on a really good performance," Glavinic said.
"It's my first year with the girls at Canberra Croatia and their current champions so we want to continue that and prove that to ourselves and the football community."
Canberra Olympic FC v Canberra Croatia FC at O'Connor Enclosed Field - 2:30pm
Wagga City Wanderers FC v Gungahlin United FC at Gissing Oval - 2:30pm
Tuggeranong United FC v West Canberra Wanderers FC at Kambah 2 Field - 2:30pm
Canberra United Academy v Belconnen United FC at Hawker Football Centre - 2:30pm
