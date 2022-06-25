Queanbeyan have likely lost one of their co-coaches for the remainder of the season with Kade Klemke suffering a suspected broken right ankle in the Tigers' Round 10 win over Eastlake on Saturday afternoon.
Just six minutes into the last quarter, Klemke was carried off in agony after getting twisted up in a tackle contesting a loose ball off a throw-in beside the goal posts.
Klemke has been playing in the forwards for much of the season but the player-coach's season is likely now over.
"He certainly heard a crack," Tigers co-coach Adrian Pavese said. "The trainers and physios didn't want to touch it."
Klemke headed straight to hospital after the injury as the team played out a 14.11 (95) to 4.6 (30) win at Phillip Oval without him.
"Things were a bit flat after it happened," Pavese said.
The Tigers are currently top of the AFL Canberra first-grade men's ladder.
Despite the setback they are still confident of continuing their strong form with Klemke expected to resume co-coaching with Pavese - albeit from the sidelines - when he is ready.
"You can't replace Kade Klemke if it means he is done for this year, but we're really happy with our great depth," Pavese said.
"When he plays I run the bench, and when he doesn't play, we work together. It's just that now we've lost one of our main players for the rest of the year."
Next week Ainslie and Belconnen - placed second and third on the table respectively - will face off in a highly-anticipated match which Queanbeyan will be watching with interest.
"The competition has really tightened up which is great," Pavese said.
"We're certainly not taking it for granted that we still have a lot of work to do."
ROUND 10 AT A GLANCE
Men:
Queanbeyan 14.11 (95) bt Eastlake 4.6 (30)
Belconnen 28.18 (186) bt Tuggeranong 4.5 (29)
Ainslie 20.22 (142) bt Gungahlin 4.4 (28)
Women:
Tuggeranong 5.4 (34) bt Belconnen 4.5 (29)
Ainslie 18.14 (122) bt Gungahlin 0.1 (1)
Queanbeyan 8.8 (56) bt Eastlake 0.4 (4).
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
