The Informer: Trains, trams and the perils of big, fast rolling stock

Port Kembla was once one of Australia's industrial powerhouses but there's now 200 hectares of land not far from BlueScope's steelworks now eyed off for industrial redevelopment. It's not a breezy location so that may preclude wind turbines, but the Danish company scoping it believes that the premium road and rail links will be a big attraction to companies who don't mind setting up shop down the road from a blast furnace.

