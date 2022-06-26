Labor walked into a gas-fired catastrophe. They needn't look far for a solution

Finally, despite what you hear from the gas companies, Australia has no gas supply problem - we have a gas export problem. Australia has tripled its gas production over recent years, but gas prices keep going up because companies export around 80 per cent of it for eye-watering export profits. Australia's gas industry is a leaner, not a lifter. In many cases it pays no royalties and virtually no tax and gas prices are through the roof not because the industry is more productive or innovative but because Russia invaded Ukraine. In fact, if we need some additional revenue to fund the transition to 100 per cent renewables, a windfall profits tax on gas is a good idea.