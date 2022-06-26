The Canberra Times

Labor walked into a gas-fired catastrophe. They needn't look far for a solution

Ebony Bennett
By Ebony Bennett
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:06am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The poor Labor government. It got the keys to a brand new federal government, opened the doors ready for a fresh start, but inside the place was a mess. Barely had Prime Minister Anthony Albanese turned the lights on and the gas-fired recovery had turned into a gas-fired catastrophe and an electricity market failure.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ebony Bennett

Ebony Bennett

Canberra Times columnist

Ebony Bennett is deputy director for The Australia Institute and a former Greens media advisor and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.