Little is known of Anne Sharp before her arrival at Godmersham Park, aged 31, in January 1804. She did arrive in mourning, which suggests the recent death of a relative and her own financial difficulties. However, during Anne's two years working for the Austen family, young Fanny Austen kept pocket diaries in which she meticulously recorded daily events. They have survived as a rich source of information not only about Anne Sharp but also Austen.