The Canberra Times
Review

Review: Mick Herron's latest instalment in his Slough House series is stylish and satirical

By Anna Creer
July 2 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Herron, hailed by many as John Le Carre's successor. Picture: Getty Images
  • Bad Actors, by Mick Herron. Baskerville, $32.99.

British writer Mick Herron is hailed by many as John Le Carre's successor and by others as the new Anthony Trollope, considering him the shrewdest satirical commentator on Britain today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.